Fall Guys is most downloaded PS Plus game ever

Sony on Wednesday said Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game ever, and it continues to dominate the game streaming market.

According to video game publisher Devolver Digital, the game released by Mediatonic on August 4 sold more than 7 million copies on PC. The official twitter page of Fall Guys has more than 1.3 million followers and has enjoyed good numbers for downloads on Sony’s PlayStation 4, where its available for free.

“As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic,” PlayStation said in a tweet.

However, Sony has not revealed the number of downloads or mention which game Fall Guys surpassed to top the chart. The game has gained popularity on Twitch, a live streaming platforms for gamers, where most big game streamers log in.

During the launch of the game, Sony secured a deal with Mediatonic to make the game a free PS Plus title. The move ensured that all people who pay for Sony’s annual subscription can download the game with no extra costs till the end of August.

Fall Guys is a multi-player game in which the user plays as a jellybean-like creature that completes challenges and makes way through mazes to become the best out of 60 players.