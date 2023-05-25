Fact check: AI-generated image passed off as explosion near the Pentagon

May 25, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

An image purportedly showing an explosion near the Pentagon in the United States, which was circulated widely on social media, and even shared as ‘breaking news’ by several mainstream news outlets turns out to be an AI generated image.

The image, showing a cloud of thick, black smoke in front of the building, may seem believable at first glance. But a closer look points to the use of artificial intelligence.

Though AI-generated imagery may look real, they often contain anomalies that serve as telltale signs of manipulated content. In this case, the anomalies are visible in the form of distortions in certain elements of the image, including the fence and the lamp in the foreground and the lower portion of the building in the background.

Furthermore, the Arlington County Fire Department has issued a clarification that no such explosion had taken place.

“There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public,” it said in a tweet.

Nonetheless, the widely-shared image has caused quite a flutter, going as far as causing a dip in the stock market before being debunked.

Fact check: Fake

