HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fact check: AI-generated image passed off as explosion near the Pentagon

Distortions in certain elements of the image indicate that it was created using artificial intelligence tools

May 25, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Anirudh Parthasarathy
The AI-generated image of the explosion near the Pentagon.

The AI-generated image of the explosion near the Pentagon.

An image purportedly showing an explosion near the Pentagon in the United States, which was circulated widely on social media, and even shared as ‘breaking news’ by several mainstream news outlets turns out to be an AI generated image.

Archived version here.

The image, showing a cloud of thick, black smoke in front of the building, may seem believable at first glance. But a closer look points to the use of artificial intelligence.

Though AI-generated imagery may look real, they often contain anomalies that serve as telltale signs of manipulated content. In this case, the anomalies are visible in the form of distortions in certain elements of the image, including the fence and the lamp in the foreground and the lower portion of the building in the background.

Distortion in the fence and the lamp is highlighted.

Distortion in the fence and the lamp is highlighted.

Distortion in the lower portion of the building in the background is highlighted.

Distortion in the lower portion of the building in the background is highlighted.

ALSO READ
AI-generated photos versus news readers

Furthermore, the Arlington County Fire Department has issued a clarification that no such explosion had taken place.

“There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public,” it said in a tweet.

Nonetheless, the widely-shared image has caused quite a flutter, going as far as causing a dip in the stock market before being debunked.

Fact check: Fake

Related Topics

Fact Check / technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.