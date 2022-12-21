Facial recognition used in New York to stop woman from seeing Christmas show

December 21, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

The attorney and mother said the security staff knew her name, her place of work, and said their facial recognition had flagged her, before telling her that she wasn’t allowed to be there

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a surveillance camera | Photo Credit: AP

A U.S.-based mother was not allowed to enter the Madison Square Garden Entertainment venue for a Christmas show after its facial recognition platform identified her as an attorney from the law firm that is currently involved in legal proceedings against a related company.

Attorney Kelly Conlon was with her daughter as part of a Girl Scout excursion to see the show last month when she was stopped by security. Ms. Conlon said the security staff knew her name, her place of work, and said their recognition had flagged her, before telling her that she wasn’t allowed to be there.

Ms. Conlon’s law firm Davis, Saperstein and Solomon has been involved in a case against a restaurant venue that was linked to the MSG Entertainment brand, according to CNBC on Monday.

Ms. Conlon called the experience of being singled out “embarrassing” and “mortifying.” An MSG spokesperson said this was a matter of policy and that the attorney’s company had been previously briefed about the rule.

The incident sheds light on the use of facial recognition technology by private companies, to identify and take action against individuals even when there is no safety risk.

