Facial recognition algorithms are unable to recognise faces

30 August 2020 16:02 IST

The study tested 89 commercial facial recognition algorithms to match photos of the same person with and without digitally applied face mask, and recorded error rates between 5% and 50%.

Facial recognition algorithms, designed prior to the pandemic, are facing trouble recognising faces partially covered with masks, according to a study by the U.S.-based National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“With the arrival of the pandemic, we need to understand how face recognition technology deals with masked faces,” said Mei Ngan, a NIST computer scientist.

The team used about six million photos during the test, and the process involved testing algorithms to perform “one-to-one” matching, where a photo is compared with a different photo of the same person.

Further, nine mask variants with differences in shape, colour and nose coverage were used to digitally mask the photos, for testing the algorithms’ performance.

“Masked images raised even these top algorithms’ failure rate to about 5%, while many otherwise competent algorithms failed between 20% to 50% of the time,” NIST said.

How facial recognition works

Face recognition algorithms typically work by measuring a face’s features such as their size and distance from one another, and then compare these measurements to those from another photo, it added.

Since, the digitally applied masks covered facial features, the algorithms frequently triggered a technical error known as “failure to enroll or template” (FTE), as these systems were not able to read and compare facial features, effectively.

In addition, while experimenting with three levels of nose coverage — low (not at all), medium (typical) and high (near the eyes), the team found that, the algorithm’s accuracy lowered with higher nose coverage.

When testing masks with different colours, the team found that, surgical blue masks triggered lesser number of errors compared with black masks. Also, round type masks caused lower number of errors compared with wide-width type of masks.

NIST further explained that errors can be broadly classified under two categories: a “false negative,” where the algorithm fails to match two photos of the same person, or a “false positive,” where it incorrectly indicates a match between photos of different people.

During the study the false negatives increased while the false positives remained stable or modestly declined, it added.

NIST says it will be conducting further tests on algorithms intentionally developed with face masks in mind, and “one-to-many” matching, in the future.