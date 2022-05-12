Technology

Facebook’s parent company Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: Reuters
ReutersMay 12, 2022 04:03 IST
Updated: May 12, 2022 03:54 IST

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is preparing cutbacks in its Reality Labs division, a strategic unit at the center of its strategy to refocus the company on hardware products and the "metaverse," a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth told Reality Labs staffers during a weekly Q&A session on Tuesday to expect the changes to be announced within a week, according to a summary of his comments viewed by Reuters and confirmed by the spokesperson.

Meta was not planning layoffs as part of the changes, she added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Related Topics
Facebook
social networking
Read more...