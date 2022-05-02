Facebook’s Meta makes court appeal over ban for ‘extremist activities’ in Russia

FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed images of the logos of Facebook and parent company Meta Platforms are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 02, 2022 13:53 IST

Russia in March found Meta guilty of “extremist activity”, but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messenger service.