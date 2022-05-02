Facebook’s Meta makes court appeal over ban for ‘extremist activities’ in Russia

Facebook’s Meta makes court appeal over ban for ‘extremist activities’ in RussiaMay 02, 2022 13:53 IST
Meta Platforms Inc has appealed to a Moscow court against a ban imposed on some of itsactivities in Russia due to "extremism", the Interfax news agency cited the court's press office as saying on Friday.
Russia in March found Meta guilty of "extremist activity", but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messengerservice, focusing on the U.S. firm's already-banned Facebook and Instagram social networks.
