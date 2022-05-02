Facebook’s Meta makes court appeal over ban for ‘extremist activities’ in Russia

Reuters May 02, 2022 13:53 IST

Reuters May 02, 2022 13:53 IST

Russia in March found Meta guilty of “extremist activity”, but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messenger service.

FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed images of the logos of Facebook and parent company Meta Platforms are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia in March found Meta guilty of “extremist activity”, but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messenger service.

Meta Platforms Inc has appealed to a Moscow court against a ban imposed on some of itsactivities in Russia due to "extremism", the Interfax news agency cited the court's press office as saying on Friday. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) Russia in March found Meta guilty of "extremist activity", but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messengerservice, focusing on the U.S. firm's already-banned Facebook and Instagram social networks.



Our code of editorial values