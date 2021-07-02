Facebook’s AI platform can train robots to do daily household tasks

02 July 2021 17:35 IST

Robots are being used increasingly in workplaces and hospitals. They have also become popular in households where they help perform simple daily tasks.

Facebook Inc’s new simulation platform will let artificial intelligence (AI) researchers train machines to perform daily tasks like washing dishes and stocking the refrigerator.

The California-based technology company rolled out the first version of the platform called ‘Habitat’ in 2019 aimed at training robots in photo-realistic 3D settings. ‘Habitat 2.0’ is faster and more efficient that the initial build, Facebook explained in a statement.

Facebook’s simulation platform relies on a new dataset called ReplicaCAD that includes descriptions for general tasks like setting the table, cleaning the fridge and cleaning the house, the tech giant said in a statement. It also includes data on robot skills like navigation, opening cabinet drawers, and opening the fridge door. The dataset powers the platform in a way that does not require the machine to have prior knowledge of the environment.

“With this new data set and platform, AI researchers can go beyond just building virtual agents in static 3D environments and move closer to creating robots that can easily and reliably perform useful tasks like stocking the fridge, loading the dishwasher, or fetching objects on command and returning them to their usual place,” Facebook explained.