Facebook wants you to experience its virtual universe

Facebook is inviting people to experience its virtual reality platform Horizon where users can explore, play and create things they want to see, and places they want to visit.
The social networking company will use feedback from users to evolve the virtual platform and grow its community.
Horizon allows people to make connections, create VR worlds and express themselves. As of now, Facebook will allow up to eight people to share a space, but eventually, it will enable more people to gather in a large space.
The platform makes it easy to meet friends and explore with new people. Users can join a party and chat with others, or search published worlds in Horizon and find new places to explore.
“Easy collaborative building tools bring your ideas to life. Horizon lets you be as detailed and creative as your imagination will allow,” said Horizon creator Clint Ferguson, who built a jungle-themed adventure world.
Everything that one can see in Horizon, including the Plaza and worlds created by the teams at Facebook, has been built with the Horizon creation tools.
Everyone in Horizon must follow the Oculus Code of Conduct. Facebook is also introducing several new features that make it easier to submit reports and address issues.
The invite-only beta will be available on Oculus Quest and the Rift Platform in the US and Canada to start. People can add their names to the beta waitlist as Facebook will continue to invite more people over time.
