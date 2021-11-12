Facebook user data requests from India increased in 2021

12 November 2021 13:42 IST

India also witnessed the third-highest number of internet disruptions in the past six months, spanning over three months

Facebook user data requests made by the Indian government increased over 10% in the first six months of 2021, as compared to the second half of 2020, the company said.

A total of 45,275 requests were made between January and June, compared to 40,300 last year. Facebook produced data for nearly half the number of requests, it said in its latest transparency report.

About 2,11,055 requests were made in total by governments around the world, of which nearly 71% were fulfilled, according to the tech giant. The U.S. topped the list with the largest number of requests, followed by India, Germany, France and Brazil.

India also witnessed the third-highest number of internet disruptions in the past six months, spanning over three months. It ranked only behind Ethiopia and Myanmar.

The California-based company also said hate speech on the platform fell to 0.03% of all content in the September-ended quarter compared to the same period last year, helped by its artificial intelligence systems and personalised home feeds.

The company said it took action over 22.3 million pieces of hate speech content, down from 31.5 million in Q2 2020.