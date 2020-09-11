Facebook unveils plan on limiting concurrent ads on business pages

Facebook on Wednesday unveiled exactly how it plans to limit concurrent ads on a business page. The social media platform announced the feature in November last year.
Facebook said the new rules will have four tiers of advertisers based on ad volume per page.
The company says that when an advertiser runs multiple ads at once, each ad delivers less often. This means that fewer ads exit the learning phase, the period when delivery system is still learning about an ad set. During this phase, more budget is spent before the system can optimise performance. This doesn’t allow the system to learn more about the appropriate people and places to show the ads.
“We discovered that four in ten running ads fail to exit the learning phase, and many of these ads come from advertisers running too many ads at the same time,” Facebook said in a statement. “For this reason, we’re implementing a limit on the number of ads each Page can run at once.”
Based on the ad limit, even a small Facebook page can run 250 ads at once whereas the large pages can have 20,000 ads. The new ad limit will roll out from February 2021. Advertisers can see when their ad limit will go into effect for each Page in Ads Manager.
