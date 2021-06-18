Facebook to start testing ads in virtual reality headsets

In February last year, Facebook said developers on the platform are seeing “meaningful revenue growth” on the Quest platform, with over 60 titles generating revenue in millions.

Facebook Inc said that it will start testing advertisements in its Oculus virtual reality headsets, a move that could benefit the tech giant that earns over 97% of its revenue from ads.

The California-based company will test with a few apps in the beginning, and will make the ads broadly available across the Oculus platform and mobile app after incorporating feedback from developers, Facebook said in a statement. The experiment will begin with ‘Blaston’ from Resolution Games and few other developers that will begin rolling out over the coming weeks.

Facebook last month started testing ads in the Oculus mobile app. Earlier this week, Facebook’s Instagram said its has rolled out ads in Reels globally.

Facebook says it will not use information processed and stored locally in the headset to target ads, nor will it use movement data. The company will not use content of conversations with people on apps like Messenger or the user’s voice interactions to target ads, it said in the statement.

