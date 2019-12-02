Technology

Facebook to allow transfer of photos, videos to Google Photos

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has introduced an option to transfer photos and videos from the social media network directly to other services, starting with Google Photos.

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has introduced an option to transfer photos and videos from the social media network directly to other services, starting with Google Photos.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Facebook said in September it supports data portability and is planning to build new tools around it.

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has introduced an option to transfer photos and videos from the social media network directly to other services, starting with Google Photos.

The option will be available to users in Ireland, with a worldwide roll-out planned for the first half of 2020.

All data transfers will be encrypted and users will be asked for a password before the transfer is initiated, the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/387xSU2)

Facebook said in September it supports data portability and is planning to build new tools around it.

United States Senators Josh Hawley, Mark Warner and Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill in late October that would require communications platforms with more than 100 million monthly active members to allow its users to easily move, or port, their data to another network. (https://reut.rs/2rIgSmD)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sci-Tech Technology
social networking
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 11:19:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/facebook-to-allow-transfer-of-photos-videos-to-google-photos/article30142422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY