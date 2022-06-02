Facebook sees 38% jump in hate speech, 86% rise in violent content on Instagram in April

Representational image | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 02, 2022 12:56 IST

According to the report released on May 31, Facebook detected 53,200 cases of hate speech in April, while Instagram acted on 77,000 violence and incitement-related content

There has been a rise of around 37.82% in hate speech on social media platform Facebook and 86% jump in violent and inciting content on Instagram in April, according to a monthly report released by parent company Meta.

The majority of the content in the report is based on detection by social media platforms before users reported to them.

The report showed that Instagram acted on 77,000 violence and incitement-related content in April compared to 41,300 in March.

Scale of enforcement activity

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. This metric shows the scale of our enforcement activity.

"Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," the report said.