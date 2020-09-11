Facebook returns to its campus roots, launches new college-only networking platform

11 September 2020 16:14 IST

Campus makes it easy to find and start conversations within the college community. Students can discover groups and events unique to their school, and connect with classmates once the profile is set up.

Facebook launched a new college-only networking service for students to stay connected to their college life amid the pandemic.

“In the early days, Facebook was a college-only network, and now we’re returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they’re away from their college,” said Charmaine Hung, Product Manager, Facebook Campus.

Facebook Campus is a dedicated section of the Facebook app designed for students with a Campus profile, which is different from their main Facebook profile.

Students just need their college email and graduation year to create a Campus profile. The Campus profile will have users’ name, cover photo and profile photo from their Facebook profile. Other information like their major, minor, classes, and hometown are optional.

They can get updates from classmates, groups and events in a college-specific feed. They can create study groups, plan virtual concerts or ask for advice with college-only groups and events.

They can create real-time Campus chat rooms for their dorm, clubs or any other groups they belong to within the campus.

For Campus group chats, the chat admin or the person who created the Campus group can choose to remove the entire chat thread if someone sends an inappropriate message in a group chat.

Users can delete their Campus profile through Campus settings at any time. They can also remove data that include comments in a group, posts, reactions, or an event in their Activity Log. Students can also block someone on Campus like they do in Facebook.

Who can see my activities and information in Campus?

When content is shared on Campus, only people within the campus can see it. In order to gain access to Campus, they will have to provide their school or college email address to verify their affiliation with them.

Some selected college Pages also have access to Campus. Those college Pages can create, join and participate in Campus Groups and Events, but they do not have access to chats or the classmates’ directory.

Campus does not have public groups or events like in Facebook where content is visible to users on and even outside Facebook. Groups and events in Campus are limited to the specific college and outsiders cannot access or search for them.

The groups or events can be open, allowing anyone in the college campus to see them, or they can be private, making the content visible to the members of that specific group only. And for group events, anyone who can see the group can see the event.