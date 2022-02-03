Facebook parent adds 3D avatars to Instagram

03 February 2022 13:12 IST

Users will also be allowed to represent themselves differently on different platforms, by creating three different avatars, one for Facebook and Messenger, another for Instagram and a third for VR.

Meta Platform has added 3D avatars to Instagram Stories and direct messages. It has also updated avatar feature in Facebook and Messenger.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Meta is also aiming to improve the look of avatars by adjusting certain facial shapes and tweaking skin shades to make users' avatars more authentic. They are also adding assistive devices for people with disabilities, to offer people more ways to express themselves as their avatars.

Advertising

Advertising

Users will also be allowed to represent themselves differently on different platforms, by creating three different avatars, one for Facebook and Messenger, another for Instagram and a third for VR.

However, if they have set up Accounts Center and chose to sync their avatar, any changes they make to their avatar on Facebook and Messenger will automatically appear on Instagram as well, and vice versa.

With Super Bowl LVI just around the corner on February 13, Meta has partnered with the NFL so that users can dress their avatars in outfits of their favourite teams. Users can also choose a neutral Super Bowl LVI shirt. This feature will be available till February 28.

As of now the updates will be available for people in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The US-based company considers this move as an early step towards making the metaverse a reality.