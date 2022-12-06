  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Neymar, Richarlison among scorers in Selecao goal-fest; BRA to face Croatia in quarters

Facebook owner Meta may remove news from platform if U.S. Congress passes media bill

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in a tweet said the company would be forced to consider removing news if the law was passed

December 06, 2022 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
File photo of the Facebook app

File photo of the Facebook app | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a proposal aimed at making it easier for news organisations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Sources briefed on the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to a must-pass annual defence bill as a way to help the struggling local news industry.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in a tweet said the company would be forced to consider removing news if the law was passed "rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions."

He added the proposal fails to recognise that publishers and broadcasters put content on the platform because "it benefits their bottom line - not the other way around."

The News Media Alliance, a trade group representing newspaper publishers, is urging Congress to add the bill to the defence bill, arguing that "local papers cannot afford to endure several more years of Big Tech’s use and abuse, and time to take action is dwindling. If Congress does not act soon, we risk allowing social media to become America’s de facto local newspaper."

More than two dozen groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Public Knowledge and the Computer & Communications Industry Association on Monday urged Congress not to approve the local news bill saying it would "create an ill-advised antitrust exemption for publishers and broadcasters" and argued the bill does not require "funds gained through negotiation or arbitration will even be paid to journalists."

ALSO READ
New Zealand plans law to require Facebook, Google to pay for news

A similar Australian law, which took effect in March 2021 after talks with the big tech firms led to a brief shutdown of Facebook news feeds in the country, has largely worked, a government report said.

Since the News Media Bargaining Code took effect, various tech firms including Meta and Alphabet have signed more than 30 deals with media outlets, compensating them for content that generated clicks and advertising dollars, the report added.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.