Meta says nearly a million Facebook users’ login information compromised by malicious apps

According to the company, 42.6% of identified malicious apps took the form of photo editors

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 15:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of Facebook parent Meta’s logo | Photo Credit: AP

About a million Facebook users’ accounts may have been compromised after they downloaded malicious apps that stole login information, Meta Platforms said last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

According to a company blog post on October 7, Meta identified over 400 malicious Android and iOS apps that tried to steal users’ credentials, mainly by having them log in through Facebook.

“We’ve reported these malicious apps to our peers at Apple and Google and they have been taken down from both app stores prior to this report’s publication,” said Meta in its statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta provided an extensive list of both Android and iOS apps which included photo editors, voice changers, SEO optimisers, business suite tools, VPN apps, fitness aids, and games.

According to the company, 42.6% of identified malicious apps took the form of photo editors.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Users and security experts have questioned how the malicious apps were listed on regulated platforms like the Google and Apple app stores.

Meta also said it was in touch with users whose accounts may have been compromised.

The social media giant advised people who suspected security breaches to delete any suspicious apps, reset their Facebook accounts with new and strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and turn on login alerts to be aware of any hacking attempts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app