Meta Quest Pro VR headset to soon allow mixed reality recording

December 05, 2022 03:36 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The recording showed the user's virtual limbs interacting with virtual objects while situated in a real-life setting

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a VR/AR headset | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta’s Quest Pro virtual reality headset will soon be able to record the mixed reality that the user experiences, confirmed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

On December 2, Zuckerberg shared a video on Instagram where he informed users that mixed reality recording would come to the Quest Pro headset with the v47 update.

The video he shared from another user showed a recording through the “eyes” of the Quest Pro headset, as its user played the piano with the help of a virtual notation, did a puzzle, composed music, painted a picture, and modelled a city.

The recording showed the user’s virtual limbs interacting with virtual objects while situated in a real-life setting.

Tech outlet The Verge also reported that users would be able to enjoy playing background audio while using their VR headset for other tasks.

Meta has been making aggressive strides in the VR/AR sector, despite over $9 billion in losses due to its Reality Labs, which is working on metaverse projects.

Meta’s Quest Pro VR headset costs almost $1,500.

