  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Henderson, Saka and Kane score as England reaches quarterfinals

Meta Quest Pro VR headset to soon allow mixed reality recording

The recording showed the user’s virtual limbs interacting with virtual objects while situated in a real-life setting

December 05, 2022 03:36 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of a VR/AR headset

File photo of a VR/AR headset | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta’s Quest Pro virtual reality headset will soon be able to record the mixed reality that the user experiences, confirmed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

On December 2, Zuckerberg shared a video on Instagram where he informed users that mixed reality recording would come to the Quest Pro headset with the v47 update.

The video he shared from another user showed a recording through the “eyes” of the Quest Pro headset, as its user played the piano with the help of a virtual notation, did a puzzle, composed music, painted a picture, and modelled a city.

The recording showed the user’s virtual limbs interacting with virtual objects while situated in a real-life setting.

Tech outlet The Verge also reported that users would be able to enjoy playing background audio while using their VR headset for other tasks.

Meta has been making aggressive strides in the VR/AR sector, despite over $9 billion in losses due to its Reality Labs, which is working on metaverse projects.

Meta’s Quest Pro VR headset costs almost $1,500.

Related stories

Facebook fined $277 million for infringing sections of GDPR
Meta Quest Pro VR users need almost five hours to read its privacy policy: report
Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.