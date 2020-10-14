Technology

Facebook Messenger gets new logo, chat theme

Facebook said the new look reflects a shift to the future of messaging.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Facebook is rolling out a new logo, chat themes, selfie stickers and vanish mode for its Messenger.

The California-based company said the new look reflects a shift to the future of messaging. The new update is part of Facebook’s measures to integrate Messenger with Instagram’s direct messages.

“Today, Messenger gets a new look to mark our continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends, to a place to hang out with your favorite people, on your favorite apps and devices,” Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger said in a blog post.

Facebook Messenger has moved away from its traditional solid blue colour logo to a new blue-to-pink gradient logo which is similar to the colour scheme of Instagram’s logo.

Apart from the new logo, users can choose new chat themes like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions. They can also customise selfie stickers with their own pictures.

In addition to this, Facebook’s will be rolling out a vanish mode feature where messages will disappear once a user leaves the chat or after the message is viewed.

Facebook had said last month announced cross-app communication with Instagram through which, the social media giant aims to strengthen the online private spaces through the integration.

