Facebook launches how-to guide for Indian small businesses to promote on its platforms

06 November 2020 13:02 IST

Facebook said SMB owners can connect with the company to get help on promoting their products or services on its platforms during the festive season.

Facebook has rolled out a how-to guide for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB) in India to help them move from offline to the social network-owned online platforms.

The technology company's SMB Guide is a step-by-step manual on how firms can build a digital presence and reach potential customers on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The guide includes themes like mobile storytelling, social media advertising, and creative performance strategies. The manual is available in English and Hindi.

Additionally, Facebook is also advancing it's skill-building programme for young businesses. The programme went virtual earlier this year, and will now be delivered via Facebook Live sessions, primarily in Hindi.

Facebook also said, SMB owners can connect with the company to get help on promoting their products or services on its platforms during the festive season.

Earlier in September, Facebook announced a grant of $4.3 million in support of Indian SMB across Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. This was part of $100 million global grant for small businesses across 30 countries.