Facebook launches cloud-streamed games for its 380 million gamers

27 October 2020 12:39 IST

Starting 2021, the service will offer additional games in different genres, along with the launch of in-app purchases and ads, depending on the game’s format and developer choice.

Facebook launched several cloud-streamed games for its 380 million gamers on the app and browser that can be played instantly without downloading.

It is not a separate cloud gaming service, Facebook clarified in a blog post on Monday. All cloud-streamed games are playable in the Gaming tab or from the News Feed. No special hardware or controllers will be required and all games can be played with a mouse and keyboard on the desktop.

Cloud gaming will increase and not replace PC or console gaming that is likely to stick around for a long time, Facebook said. All games in the initial stages will be free of cost.

Facebook's cloud games will initially be available only to Android and web users, and the company said it will work on alternate gaming options for iOS users. With Apple's new cloud games policy, launching on the App Store is not a viable path, the California-based company stated. “Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource,” Facebook stated.

Facebook also announced the beta version of cloud games on Facebook Gaming, starting with a range of mobile-native games in Android APK formats. The first set of games available include Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, WWE Supercard and PGA TOUR Golf Shootout.

For the first time, the company introduced ‘Player Names’ and gaming-themed ‘Avatars’ for players to represent themselves in games instead of using their full name and profile picture.

Access to cloud games will roll out in the U.S. Facebook did not disclose when the service will be available in other countries.