Facebook issues first correction notice at Singapore’s request

The move raises fresh questions about how the company will adhere to government requests to regulate content

The move raises fresh questions about how the company will adhere to government requests to regulate content

The Singapore government said on Friday it ordered Facebook to publish a correction on a user’s social media post under a new ‘fake news’ law

Facebook issued its first correction notice on a user’s post at the request of the Singapore government on Saturday, according to the notice seen by Reuters.

raising fresh questions about how the company will adhere to government requests to regulate content.

“Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information,” the notice said.

The correction notice was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text.

