Facebook introduces Educator Hub for teachers, parents and students

The Educator Hub can be used to find or build online communities and discover resources for classroom and beyond via platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook has launched Educator Hub to support teachers, parents and students, and help them stay connected with resources across its app and web platforms.

“Parents, teachers and students around the world are facing a myriad of challenges, from remote teaching and learning, balancing work and home responsibilities, and most importantly, maintaining the safety and well-being of all involved,” Facebook said in blog post.

People can start or join a Facebook group with their peers for support, and access resources for community and personal wellness including self-care strategies, mental health tips and other resources from experts.

In addition, they can connect over Instagram, find help by following hashtags, and access Instagram wellness guides on fighting anxiety in quarantine, anti-bullying and other guides.

There are also anti-racism resources available on the Educator Hub, including community anti-racism resources, and Instagram anti-racism guides, to help conversations regarding racial inequities.

For students, there are resources for any additional challenges they may face as a result of continued school closures. These resources include mental health support for students, reliable internet access, and food security.

A free digital literacy program – Get Digital, is also a part of the Educator Hub, it includes lesson plans, conversation starters, activities, videos and other tools to help teachers, parents and students develop skills for a digital world.

Educators can also use technology solutions to connect and facilitate learning with their communities. They can use features like Facebook Live, to broadcast a live session; Messenger Kids, for kids to interact with their friends and classmates; and Messenger Rooms, to virtually connect with peers.