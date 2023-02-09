ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of U.S. users: Report

February 09, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States according to outage tracking website Downdetector

Reuters

More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

