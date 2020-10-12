Facebook India appoints Sunil Abraham as Public Policy Director

12 October 2020 14:17 IST

Facebook India on Monday announced Sunil Abraham as the company’s public policy director for data and emerging technology. He will lead the company’s stance on technology-related policy issues in India.

Abraham will be responsible for building partnerships and engagement with stakeholders in the context of data privacy, consumer protection, and AI-led innovation for new products and services. He will report to Ankhi Das, Facebook’s Public Policy Director for South & Central Asia.

Abraham’s appointment comes at a time when the social media firm is facing scrutiny over its handling of hate speech in the country, and globally. Facebook was recently in the news for alleged bias in implementing hate speech policy in India.

Abraham is joining Facebook from at ArtEZ University for the Arts in the Netherlands, where he spent an year as Endowed Professor. He has over decades of experience in Indian and global civil societies.

In 1998, he co-founded Mahiti Infotech, an open technology service provider for the nonprofit sector and in 2008, he co-founded the Centre for Internet and Society, a policy and academic research organisation that focuses on accessibility, openness. access to knowledge, internet governance, digital humanities and telecom regulation.

"We are thrilled to have Sunil in our team as he brings deep industry and civil society knowledge and understanding,” Das said. “With his expertise and experience, he will help us in our mission to build transparency, accountability and empowered communities.”