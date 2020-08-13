Facebook fails to execute its ban on extremist “Boogaloo” accounts, report says

13 August 2020 19:00 IST

The social media company has nearly 150 such groups active on its platform as of July 24. That is about 20% higher than in April this year, according to Tech Transparency Project Report (TTP).

Facebook is continuing to host extremist ‘boogaloo’ groups on its platform more than a month after the social networking giant banned such anti-government accounts, according to a watchdog.

TTP spotted a total of 110 new groups created on Facebook since the company banned boogaloo network on its platform. 18 of those groups were created the same day when Facebook declared a ban.

Facebook decided to stop recommending these groups encouraging civil war to users, but its algorithms still suggest these groups and pages, even when the word “boogaloo” is missing in their names.

The company’s track record in removing these extremists, despite intense media attention and pressure from lawmakers, is an alarming illustration of the dysfunction in its dealing of dangerous content, hate speech and fake news, according to a TTP review.

The groups circulated a Google Drive folder named “For Duncan Lemp” on Facebook. It has tutorials on bomb making, kidnapping, evading authorities, and different methods of murder. Duncan Lemp is a Maryland man killed in a police raid, and has since become a martyr to many in the boogaloo movement.

They have planned different strategies to evade Facebook’s crackdown on them. Many of them have easily escaped Facebook’s detection by rebranding or naming themselves after children’s movies, news organisations and even Mark Zuckerberg.

Boogaloo admins have created new groups with harmless-sounding names of children’s movies like “Open Season Fans” that has an image of the 2006 animated movie about a bear and a deer.

A Boogaloo account changed its name to a kids' movie to escape Facebook's detection | Photo Credit: TTP

The members of this group shared propaganda-like photos of armed supporters joining protests for Black Lives Matter. The first post in the group links to an article with boogaloo code words to thwart Facebook’s automated systems.

It has continued to connect supporters to other boogaloo groups, expanding the movement on the social network.

These extremist groups have even incorporated the names and logos of news organisations including CNN, MSNBC, FOX, and VICE. “CNN Salsa and Sombrero Enthusiasts,” “MSNB-sí Bois,” “FoxNews Fajita Emporium and Spa,” and “Vice Journalism Party and Taco Bar” are among the new groups identified by TTP.

Some have changed their names to replace the word “boogaloo” and known derivations like “big igloo,” “boojahideen,” and “big luau,” with words like “redacted” and “liberty” to avoid being noticed by Facebook.

Many of the remaining groups are state chapters. Some, like “Prestige Worldwide” and “defending the 2nd,” changed their names to mask their boogaloo affiliation. The group “Nashville Boogaloo Boys,” operated even after doing nothing to hide their label.