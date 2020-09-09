Facebook employee quits alleging firm ‘profiting off hate’: Report

NEW DELHI:

A Facebook software engineer, Ashok Chandwaney, has quit the social media giant stating that the company is “profiting off hate”, according to a report by The Washington Post.

In a letter posted on Facebook's internal employee network, Mr Chandwaney said, “I’m quitting because I can no longer stomach contributing to an organization that is profiting off hate in the US and globally.”

These allegations come at a time when Facebook is faced with severe criticism over failure to implement its own policies for hate speech mainly as a result of political bias, particularly in India.

“It is clear to me that despite the best efforts of many of us who work here, and outside advocates like Color Of Change, Facebook is choosing to be on the wrong side of history,” Mr Chandwaney said, while also highlighting the company’s approach to hate speech in dealing with incidents such as the Myanmar genocide and the decision to not take down US President Donald Trump’s post that said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”.

The report by The Washington Post quotes Facebook spokeswoman Liz Bourgeois saying, “We don’t benefit from hate...We invest billions of dollars each year to keep our community safe and are in deep partnership with outside experts to review and update our policies. This summer we launched an industry leading policy to go after QAnon, grew our fact-checking program, and removed millions of posts tied to hate organizations — over 96% of which we found before anyone reported them to us.”