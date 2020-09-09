Facebook employee quits alleging firm ‘profiting off hate’: Report

A Facebook software engineer, Ashok Chandwaney, has quit the social media giant stating that the company is “profiting off hate”, according to a report by The Washington Post.
In a letter posted on Facebook's internal employee network, Mr Chandwaney said, “I’m quitting because I can no longer stomach contributing to an organization that is profiting off hate in the US and globally.”
These allegations come at a time when Facebook is faced with severe criticism over failure to implement its own policies for hate speech mainly as a result of political bias, particularly in India.
“It is clear to me that despite the best efforts of many of us who work here, and outside advocates like Color Of Change, Facebook is choosing to be on the wrong side of history,” Mr Chandwaney said, while also highlighting the company’s approach to hate speech in dealing with incidents such as the Myanmar genocide and the decision to not take down US President Donald Trump’s post that said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”.
The report by The Washington Post quotes Facebook spokeswoman Liz Bourgeois saying, “We don’t benefit from hate...We invest billions of dollars each year to keep our community safe and are in deep partnership with outside experts to review and update our policies. This summer we launched an industry leading policy to go after QAnon, grew our fact-checking program, and removed millions of posts tied to hate organizations — over 96% of which we found before anyone reported them to us.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath