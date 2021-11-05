Facebook bypasses Apple’s commission with custom subscription links for creators

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post said they are focused on unlocking opportunities for creators to make money from their work.

Facebook will give its creators custom links to allow them to accept payments directly, bypassing Apple's 30% commission.

"The 30% fees that Apple takes on transactions make it harder to do that, so we're updating our Subscriptions product so now creators can earn more," he said.

The social media platform will launch a promotional link for creators for subscription offerings. If a person signs up through the link, the creator will keep all the money minus taxes.

Creators who are eligible for subscriptions will be able to share their promo links via text or email as Facebook will let them download the email addresses of all new subscribers.

The eligibility rules require a page owner to have 10,000 followers or more than 250 return viewers plus either 50,000 post engagements or 180,000 minutes watched.

As part of the company's new bonus programme to invest over $1 billion in creators through 2022, Facebook will pay creators a bonus of $5 -$20 for every new subscriber they get until the end of 2021.

Facebook had said it will not take a cut on its creator payments through 2023. However, Apple takes a standard 30% fee from all paid apps and in-app payments, a practice that earns the iPhone-maker massive revenue.