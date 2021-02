Facebook building smartwatch with health features - The Information

Facebook is building a smartwatch that will let users send messages and also offer health and fitness features. | Photo Credit: Reuters

13 February 2021 11:48 IST

Facebook Inc is building a smartwatch that will let users send messages and also offer health and fitness features, The Information reported on Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the device.

The social media giant plans to start selling the device next year, according to the report, a move that would mark its entry into a market currently dominated by Apple Inc and Huawei.

Facebook's smartwatch will work via a cellular connection, letting users send messages through its services and also connect to the services or hardware of health and fitness companies, such as Peloton Interactive, according to the report.

Menlo Park, California-based Facebook has been foraying into the hardware sector in recent years, coming up with products including virtual reality headset Oculus and video chatting device Portal.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.