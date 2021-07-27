Facebook brings Instagram, Oculus execs to set up new AR product.

27 July 2021 14:41 IST

It will be a “collection of digital worlds”, enabling users to explore seamlessly between various virtual reality experiences, Andrew Bosworth, VP, AR/VR at Facebook, explained in a social media post.

Facebook Inc has made an ensemble of members from Instagram, Oculus and Facebook Gaming to lead its augmented reality product ‘Metaverse’.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

It will be a “collection of digital worlds”, enabling users to explore seamlessly between various virtual reality experiences, Andrew Bosworth, VP, AR/VR at Facebook, explained in a social media post.

Advertising

Advertising

“Today Portal and Oculus can teleport you into a room with another person, regardless of physical distance, or to new virtual worlds and experiences. But to achieve our full vision of Metaverse, we also need to build the connective tissue between these spaces — so you can remove the limitations of physics and move between them with the same ease as moving from one room in your home to the next,” Bosworth wrote.

The leadership team on the project has Vishal Shah from Instagram to lead the product group, Vivek Sharma from FB Gaming to lead the Horizons Team, and Jason Rubin from FB Gaming to lead the content team.

Bosworth did not reveal details of the new product, and it remains to be seen how Metaverse will enhance the tech giant’s gaming and augmented reality division.