Facebook bans violent ‘boogaloo’ groups from its platform

The violence-spreading network uses the term ‘boogaloo’ to refer to the second civil war or end of civilisation. Its supporters have shown up at protests over coronavirus lockdown orders, carrying rifles and wearing tactical gear.

Facebook said it is marking a violent US-based anti-government network as dangerous, and banning it from their platform.

The removal of the network from the social network’s platform was based on the company’s policy against dangerous individual and organisations.

In June, a US Air Force Staff Sergeant Steven Carrillo was charged with murder of a federal officer, who was guarding a government building during the protest over the death of George Floyd.

The federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr. Carrillo had planned the murder during an online chat among right-wing extremist activists. They added that Mr. Carrillo was associated with the pro-gun, anti-government ‘boogaloo’ movement.

The announcement by federal prosecutors have garnered extra interest in the loose group of far-right individuals who believe that the next civil war can happen anytime soon.

Facebook said that members of the movement are spread across various locations in the US and that they engage with each other on its platform, promoting violence against civilians, law enforcement and government officials and institutions.

The social network added that members of the group recruit others within the broader boogaloo movement, sharing the same messages online and adopting the same offline appearance as others in the movement.

The movement goes far back to 2012, and Facebook is said to have been monitoring its developments since 2019. The term itself comes from a 1984 movie “Breakin1 2: Electric Boogaloo,” and followers call themselves boogaloo boys, or bois.

In an effort to disrupt the network on its platform, the social networking company has removed 220 Facebook accounts, 95 Instagram accounts, 28 pages and 106 groups that currently comprise the network.

“So long as violent movements operate in the physical world, they will seek to exploit digital platforms,” Facebook said in a statement.

“We are stepping up our efforts against this network and know there is still more to do.”