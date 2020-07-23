Facebook announces App Lock, privacy controls for Messenger

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Facebook Messenger users will now have an extra layer of security and an App Lock feature, according to a blog post by the social networking company.

With the update, the Messenger app can use a device’s built-in fingerprint or face authentication security feature to unlock the application. Further, the company is also developing features with increased privacy controls, to be launched soon.

The App Lock feature can be turned on by using Touch ID or Face ID on users’ iPhones and iPads. The new feature will be available to Android users in the coming months, Facebook said.

Messenger’s Privacy settings section includes access settings and features, like the audience for your stories, muted stories and blocked people. App Lock can be turned on or off to change settings.

Facebook Messenger: Privacy Settings | Photo Credit: Facebook

To further enhance privacy controls, Facebook is planning to bring in something similar to Instagram’s message controls, which was introduced to strengthen messaging privacy, in December 2019. Once added to the Messenger, the new feature is said to allow users to decide who can message or call them directly, and who can’t message or call them at all.

The social network is also working on a feature to blur images from unknown senders, that is available in WhatsApp and Instagram. The feature is said to enable users to reply, block or report messages from unfamiliar senders.

“App Lock and the Privacy section let you tailor your experience and choose settings that work best for you,” Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy and Safety, said in a statement.