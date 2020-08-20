Facebook algorithm ‘actively promotes’ holocaust denial, study finds

The study found that when a user follows public pages containing Holocaust denial content, Facebook actively promotes further Holocaust denial content to them.

Facebook’s algorithm is found to be actively promoting holocaust denial content, according to a study conducted by Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a UK-based counter-extremist organisation.

The investigation carried across social media platforms showed that there were 36 Facebook pages and groups with a combined 3,66,068 followers, which were specifically dedicated to Holocaust denial or hosted similar content. The organisation also identified content mentioning ‘holohoax’ across other social media platforms - 2,300 pieces on Reddit, 19,000 on Twitter, and 9,500 on YouTube, all created between June 1, 2018 and July 22, 2020.

“We found that when a user follows public pages containing Holocaust denial content, Facebook actively promotes further Holocaust denial content to that user,” the report said.

Holocaust denial is a theory that seeks to deny the reality and extent of the genocide of the Jews by the Nazis in World War 2. It is aimed at minimising the suffering of Jews during the Holocaust, mitigating criticism of Nazism, and justifying ongoing attacks against the Jewish people. Due to the intimate intersection between Holocaust denial and hate targeting Jews, such content should be regarded as inherently antisemitic, it added.

Despite having hate speech policies against antisemitic attacks, social media platforms have allowed holocaust denial content. Twitter has acted in past against events that have reference to mass murder, violent events or where protected groups have been the primary targets or victims.

However, the assessment of ISD revealed that its policy is built around using images to explicitly attack Jewish people rather than denying holocaust’s occurrence or happening. Of the top-20 tweets with the most retweets containing the phrase ‘holohoax’, 14 contained explicit Holocaust denial.

Facebook on the other hand has justified its allowing of holocaust denial on the platform. In a letter to the chairman of the US commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in June 2019, Joel Kaplan, Vice President for Global Public Policy at Facebook said that Facebook would not remove ‘lies or content that is inaccurate – whether it’s denying the Holocaust, the Armenian massacre, or the fact that the Syrian government has killed hundreds of thousands of its own people.’

“This is because we do believe that people should be able to say things on Facebook that are wrong or inaccurate, even when they are offensive,” Kaplan added.

On Reddit, the number of posts on Reddit mentioning the term ‘holohoax’ has not decreased over the past two years. But factors such as banning of subreddits dedicated to Holocaust denial, moderators deleting comments and pushback from other users helped limit the visibility of holocaust denial cont. Reddit also introduced policies that prevented their content from being accidentally viewed by those who do not wish to. However, the platform mentions holocaust as an example of an incontestable reality.

Researchers also found that the spread of Holocaust denial content dropped significantly on YouTube after changes to their terms of service in 2019 that specifically banned content denying that ‘well-documented violent events’ such as the Holocaust or Sandy Hook massacre took place.

“Changes to platform policies and action can have an impact on the prevalence and ease of accessibility of Holocaust denial and antisemitism online,” it added.