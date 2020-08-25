Facebook adds new tools to track political ad spend

Facebook last week added new tools to its Ad library to improve tracking mechanism of political ad spend and increase transparency into how each campaign is using Facebook’s ad options.
Ad Library features will be helpful to researchers, journalists and people as the time of US elections draws near, Rob Leathern, Director of Product Management at Facebook said. They will be able to track, understand, and demonstrate spending on ads by politicians.
Facebook will now display which other advertisers have run ads with a shared “paid for by” disclaimer. The feature in page view in the ad library section would mean that advertisers explicitly shared it and will show which organisation funded the candidates. This will help to understand the division of political support across groups and sections.
The California-based social media firm is also adding Vice President and other party VP candidates to the presidential spend tracker.
“We know that sometimes campaign runs ads from these pages too, so its helpful to have the numbers in one place,” Leathern said.
Facebook will also add a widget to enable journalists to share a real-time ad spending tracker on their sites or articles. The new tools would be effective from coverage’s point of view as data would be readily available without much research or digging.
By adding new tools and providing more transparency on its platform, Facebook is trying to minimise the scrutiny it faced during the 2016 elections. Rolling out spending tracker to monitor ad spend by politicians is a step in the same direction.
