Facebook adds Netflix, Zoom to its Portal device

Facebook on Tuesday added Netflix and Zoom, along with other features to its Portal devices to help people work remotely and connect with friends.

Portal TV became the new entrant in the list of devices that offer Netflix after Amazon added support for the popular streaming service on Echo Show and Google on its Nest Hub and Hub Max.

It already offers a range of video streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Showtime and Sling TV. The social-media giant has made it easy to launch Netflix along with other video streaming services with one-touch button on its new remote.

Facebook said it is adding Netflix to Portal TV in all countries where Portal is sold.

“Just open the Netflix app, log into your account and grab some popcorn for a holiday movie marathon,” Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook also introduced Zoom on Portal for video calling. The news follows Zoom’s statement in August that it will support some of the most widely used smart displays including Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook, and Google Nest Hub Max.

With Portal as a dedicated screen for video call and a high-fidelity sound with an AI-powered smart camera for hands-free video calling, Zoom users can host a call with up to 25 people. Zoom on Portal is now available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in all regions where Portal is sold.

As announced at Facebook Connect event, the company is expanding the Story Time library with more diverse content. The new stories include, Thank You, Omu!, A Kids Book About Belonging, and Grandma’s Purse. It is also adding AR features to Dr. Seuss classics: Hop on Pop, Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?, The Foot Book, and There’s a Wocket in my Pocket! These stories will roll out on Portal this fall.

In addition to this, users can control AR effects in Photo Booth using their voice with “Hey Portal.” It can also be used to create and send fun themed cards, and take photos and videos with AR effects.

“Hey Portal” voice control is now available in Spanish (US) with more languages coming in the future. Users can also specify French, Spanish, Italian and English for on-screen text on Portal.