Here's what globally people posted most on Facebook in 2020

Facebook has revealed what its users shared most on the platform this year.

NBA player Kobe Bryant's passing away was the most discussed theme on Facebook, with users in U.S., Philippines and Mexico sharing the most posts celebrating the basketballer’s life.

Another loss of life dominated the conversations on Facebook in the three weeks following George Floyd’s death. Posts on ‘Black Lives Matter’ tripled, with an average 7.5 million mentions on Facebook every day.

The COVID-19 pandemic, too, pushed consumers to use Facebook to connect. Instagram and Facebook Live views doubled in Italy when lockdowns hit, as residents sang from balconies and shared those videos while under quarantine.

With in-person religious services on hold, Easter holiday week of April 6 was the biggest for group video calls on Messenger and the most popular week of Facebook Live broadcasts from spiritual Pages to date.

In the U.S., Facebook Live viewership jumped 50%, with many tuning into fitness classes and connecting with artists, Facebook noted.

Another dominant theme that emerged this year was the U.S. Presidential Election. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Vice-Presidential selection announcement was the most mentioned moment in August, drawing more than 10 million posts in one day.

More than 1.3 million people globally contributed to the largest ever Facebook fundraiser to date, raising more than $35 million to provide relief for those affected by the Australian wildfires.

Facebook also revealed the top ten pop culture moments of the year, which include Micheal Jordan's "The Last Dance" documentary, Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special, and Harry Styles' Golden song release.