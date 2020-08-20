Exposure Notification Systems to support wearables, Bluetooth SIG says

An ENS uses a smartphone’s Bluetooth technology to inform people when they have come in contact with someone who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) on Tuesday announced that its working to extend the support of Exposure Notification Systems (ENS) to wearable devices.

The Bluetooth standards organisation says its Exposure Notification Working Group (ENWG) is developing a standardised method for adding support for wearable devices while preserving the same privacy and security protections of the ENS. The Bluetooth SIG is supported by more than 35,000 member companies globally.

“There are several population groups critical to managing the spread of diseases like COVID-19 with relatively low smartphone penetration, presenting a coverage challenge for smartphone-based Exposure Notification Systems,” Elisa Resconi, Physics professor at the Technical University of Munich, said in a statement.

With extended support for wearables like wristbands, an ENS can reach population groups with low smartphone adoption including, young children and older adults. By virtue of its lightweight and compact form factor, wearables can be worn all-day, without the need to always carry a smartphone.

An ENS uses a smartphone’s Bluetooth technology to inform people when they have come in contact with someone who was later diagnosed with COVID-19. A new specification is being developed to extend the smartphone-based ENS support to wearables.

Top: An ENS-enabled wristband working with an ENS app on a smartphone. Bottom: Wristband exchanging random IDs with other ENS-enabled devices. | Photo Credit: Bluetooth SIG

An ENS-enabled wristband pairs with a smartphone using an ENS app. The wristband broadcasts its own unique random IDs, and throughout the day exchanges random IDs with other ENS-enabled devices in its proximity, also storing all received IDs.

Top: Wristband uploading its list of received IDs to a smartphone. Bottom: Smartphone comparing IDs with IDs associated with positive COVID-19 cases. | Photo Credit: Bluetooth SIG

Periodically, the wristband connects with the paired smartphone, and uploads its list of received IDs. Further, the smartphone retrieves the list of IDs associated with positive COVID-19 cases and compares it to the list of IDs received from the wristband. In case of match it notifies the user.