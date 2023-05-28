Explained | Will AI tools help detect telecom fraud?

May 28, 2023 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST

The story so far: To weed out rampant cases of fraudulently procured SIM cards being used across the country for financial and other cyber scams, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has begun using an artificial intelligence-based facial recognition tool named ‘Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification’ (or ASTR, to be pronounced astra, the Hindi word for weapon). ASTR has already been used in multiple States including Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Notably, while the DoT has put out success stories of fake mobile connection busts using ASTR this year, there is no personal data protection regime or AI-specific regulation in India yet.

Why is artificial intelligence being used to detect telecom frauds?

On May 25, the Punjab police said it had blocked 1.8 lakh SIM cards allegedly activated using fake identities, out of which 500 connections were obtained using one person’s photo but different accompanying KYC (Know Your Customer) parameters like names, address proofs, and so on. Haryana’s Nuh district (formerly Mewat) was described as the ‘new Jamtara’ (the Jharkhand region infamous for such frauds) when the police arrested 66 accused for allegedly duping around 28,000 people across the country to the tune of ₹100 crore using 99 fake SIM cards. Meanwhile, Karnataka lost ₹363 crore to cyber fraud in 2022, which averages very close to ₹1 crore per day. As per the DoT, a large proportion of financial cyber frauds involve the use of fake mobile connections that leverage anonymity.

India is the second-largest telecom ecosystem in the world, with about 117 crore subscribers, and while manually identifying and comparing the vast number of subscriber verification documents such as photographs and proofs is a massive exercise, the DoT says it aims to use the facial recognition-based “indigenous and NextGen platform” ASTR to analyse the whole subscriber base of all telecom service providers (TSPs). Besides, it points out, that the currently available conventional text-based analysis is limited to finding similarities between the proof of identities or addresses and verifying whether such information is accurate but it cannot trawl photographic data to detect similar faces.

What is ASTR and how will it detect fake SIM connections?

Facial recognition is an algorithm-based technology which creates a digital map of the face by identifying and mapping an individual’s facial features, which it then matches against the database to which it has access.

In 2012, the DoT had directed all TSPs to share their subscriber database including pictures of users with the department. The ASTR analyses this database subscriber images provided by TSPs and put them into groups of similar-looking images using facial recognition technology (FRT). In the next step, it compares the associated textual subscriber details with pictures in the database and uses a string-matching concept called “fuzzy logic” to identify approximately similar-looking names of users or other KYC information to group them. The last step is determining if the same face (person) has acquired SIMs in multiple names, dates of birth, bank accounts, address proofs, and other KYC documents. Alternatively, ASTR also identifies if more than eight SIM connections have been obtained in one person’s name, which is not allowed as per DoT rules. ASTR’s facial recognition technology detects facial features by mapping 68 features of the frontal face. It characterises two faces as similar if there’s a 97.5% match.

What are the concerns associated with the use of facial recognition AI?

The use of FRT involves issues related to misidentification due to the inaccuracy of the technology. An algorithmic FRT, which is trained on specific datasets may have limits to its knowledge, i.e., it might make technical errors due to occlusion (a partial or complete obstruction of the image), bad lighting, facial expression, ageing and so on. Errors in FRT also relate to the underrepresentation of certain groups of people in the training datasets. Studies on FRT systems in India indicate a disparity in error rates based on the identification of Indian men and Indian women. Extensive research globally has revealed that its accuracy rates fall starkly based on race, gender, skin colour and so on. This, in turn, can result in a false positive, where a person is misidentified as someone else or a false negative, where a person is not verified as themselves.

Other concerns about FRT, which are ethical relate to privacy, consent, and mass surveillance. The Supreme Court in the Puttaswamy case had recognised the right to informational autonomy as an important part of the right to privacy enshrined in Article 21. FRT systems consume and compute vast amounts of biometric facial data, to both train and operate. In many cases, an individual may not be in control of the processing of their data or not even be aware. This could — and has — resulted in wrongful arrests and exclusion from social security schemes.

In the case of ASTR, digital policy-watcher and news organisation Medianama pointed out in its findings that there was no public notification issued about the use of ASTR on user data provided to TSPs at the time of obtaining connections. An RTI filed by the publication with the DoT did not reveal any information about how ASTR safeguards data or for how long it retains customer data. The DoT also did not provide a copy of the contract signed with the developer of the technology. This raises questions about privacy and consent even if ASTR is being used on the principle of deemed consent mentioned in the now-withdrawn data protection bill.

What is the legal framework governing such technology in India?

In several jurisdictions world-over which are using FRT in their governance and privately, players have to adhere to the local personal data protection regimes if AI regulation is not in place.

For instance, in the European Union, where a specific AI Act is currently being drafted, FRT tools have to adhere to the strict privacy and security rules in the General Data Protection Regulation of 2018. This is also the case in Canada.

In India, there is no data protection law in place after the government withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 last year following extensive changes recommended by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The Centre this year came up with a new draft of the Bill but it has not been tabled in Parliament yet. Secondly, India also does not have an FRT-specific regulation.

However, NITI Aayog has published several papers enunciating India’s national strategy towards harnessing the potential of AI reasonably. It says that the use should be with due consent and should be voluntary and at no time should FRT become mandatory. It should be limited to instances where both public interest and constitutional morality can be in sync. Enhanced efficiency of automation should per se not be deemed enough to justify the usage of FRT. It is yet to be seen whether ASTR aligns with this definition and the Puttaswamy judgment of 2017.