Explained | What are the safety concerns surrounding AI app Lensa?

December 30, 2022 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

The story so far: With over one crore downloads on Google Play, the photo editing app Lensa, by Prisma Labs, has been fed selfies from all over the world so that it can turn everyday users into ethereal characters. However, Lensa’s meteoric rise and the flood of AI-based editing apps across app stores raise not just privacy concerns and ethical questions, but serious worries about user safety.

In fact, an app like Lensa can be used to carry out crimes for which we still lack a legal language and standard police procedures.

Why is Lensa trending?

Lensa is not a new app. It dates back to 2018 but enjoyed a surge of fame in the past month as its AI-based “Magic Avatars” turned selfie-takers into anime heroes, forest princesses, space opera protagonists, digital art characters, and more.

Lensa is also enjoying its popularity in India. Well-known names from the movie and entertainment industry like actors Deepika Padukone and Ayushmann Khurrana, and singer Shreya Ghoshal, have all used the app.

But Lensa is also trending due to the backlash against it. The app uses the deep learning model known as Stable Diffusion to generate the edited images. Such models are trained on data sets which can include copyrighted media that some creators feel have been taken without their consent or paying them fairly.

In Padukone’s case, some criticised the Lensa pictures she uploaded and asked her to support the humans who drew fan art for her. This is another concern for many artists; that instant AI-generated art will soon be preferred to their own labour.

What kind of AI-generated content are people worried about?

AI-based platforms can be used to generate images of child abuse, despite the existing safety filters and legal policies.

Lensa comes with the same risk, as several users flagged the edited versions of the selfies they received for being too explicit or even digitally undressing them.

When Lensa was given one user’s childhood photos, the app edited the images to make it appear as though the minor was posing naked. Looking at these morphed photos of herself, Wired’s Olivia Snow - a scholar and professor researching sex work, technology, and policy - called the app a “nightmare waiting to happen.”

The fact that AI can be used to create explicit content - featuring both adults and children - means legal authorities will soon have to confront cases that involve Deepfakes, AI-generated pornography, morphed photos, images of sexual abuse, impersonation, illegal images of children, and more.

Other users noted that their Lensa photos changed their ethnicity, bleached their skin, or whitewashed their facial features.

Users have also expressed concern about what looks like an artist signature on the corners of their magic avatar images. One such design can be seen in Padukone’s flower crown painting as well. Lensa explained this was an effect of the model mimicking movie posters and denied that it was the leftover signature of any human artist.

What are Lensa’s terms and conditions for use?

According to Lensa’s terms and conditions, children as young as 13 can use the app, under supervision. However, they need to be majors to use the ‘Magic Avatars’ feature. Lensa’s wording in its official terms suggests that it is aware of how this particular feature can lead to unpleasant surprises for users.

“Due to unexpected results of the Magic Avatars feature, you should be at least of the age of the legal majority, as applicable to you. If you know anyone using the feature under the age of legal majority, please let us know promptly about it by contacting us at contact@lensa-ai.comm” stated part of Lensa’s Terms of Use.

The app’s team has admitted that sexualised images are sometimes produced and said it introduced “tweaks” to generate fewer such images.

“The stable Diffusion model was trained on unfiltered Internet content. So it reflects the biases humans incorporate into the images they produce. Creators acknowledge the possibility of societal biases. So do we,” stated Prisma Labs in its FAQ section.

Regarding privacy, Lensa claimed that it deleted both the model copy and the original photos from its servers, meaning it cannot theoretically be used for facial recognition.

Tech watchers should note the computational machine power that the seemingly fun photo editing app requires, to produce its end result. Around 120 million billion mathematical operations are made to process one user’s submitted photos, according to Prisma Labs.

Have AI-generated images caused legal issues before?

Copyright is one issue that immediately stands out, as those claiming to be AI artists face questions about the models they used and what copyrighted materials made by unpaid artists were included in their training data sets.

In December, U.S.-based publisher Tor Books was hit with criticism from authors and illustrators for moving ahead with a book cover image for author Christopher Paolini’s upcoming novel ‘Fractal Noise’ - despite admitting that the image “may have been made by AI.” This shows that copyright laws regarding AI-generated media are still nascent, with plenty of wiggle room.

On the safety front, one of the most discussed use cases of AI is facial recognition technology. While data sets used to train AI models scraped content like human faces, apps like Lensa now get users to do it themselves. Though Lensa claims it cannot use the data for facial recognition, the key takeaway is how the advent of AI apps has normalised the act of happily sending private photos to an external party to analyse and edit with AI technology.