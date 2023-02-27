Explained | How Facebook temporarily avoided a $3.7 billion collective lawsuit in UK

February 27, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

The story so far: On February 20, Meta-owned Facebook got temporary legal relief in the UK after the country’s Competition Appeal Tribunal said that the social media platform would not have to pay roughly $3.7 billion as part of a collective lawsuit. Legal proceedings are still not over as the representative’s lawyers were given six months to strengthen their case against the social media giant.

Why was this legal action taken against Facebook?

Dr. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, a legal scholar, has initiated a collective lawsuit against Meta Platforms in the UK, alleging that Facebook “abused its market dominance by imposing unfair terms and conditions on UK users to exploit their personal data.”

She also claimed that Facebook made billions from users’ “highly valuable personal data” and that in return these users only received access to Facebook’s services. The scholar representing millions of users said this was a result of Facebook’s market dominance.

The people eligible to be part of the claim are UK-based individuals who accessed their Facebook accounts at least once between 2016 and 2019, while in the country. This makes the collective action group size swell to about 45 million users. Unless these users themselves opt out of the lawsuit, they will be part of the mass action case.

What has happened so far?

The class representative is also a Senior Research Fellow at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL) and the Director of Competition Law Forum.

On behalf of roughly 44 million users, Dr. Gormsen filed her claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal against three entities in February 2022: Facebook UK Limited, Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, and Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms, Inc. and Meta Platforms Ireland Limited were served in April that year, and Meta filed its defence around six months later, according to the Facebook Claim website.

Dr. Gormsen’s lawyers wanted the Competition Appeal Tribunal to classify the case under the UK’s collective proceedings regime.

During the hearings in late January and early February 2023, Dr. Gormsen’s lawyers delved into Facebook’s treatment of users’ information and the profits that they made as a result of collecting this information.

“The harm to the consumer is the value of the data which Meta kept to itself as a result of its abuses,” said Ronit Kreisberger on behalf of Dr. Gormsen.

However, the result was not in Dr. Gormsen’s favour. A major issue, according to the Tribunal, was the methodology adopted by Dr. Gormsen in showing the losses suffered by the Facebook users who are part of the claim.

“It follows that there can be no question of acceding to the application at this stage,” stated the case judgment. Even so, the Tribunal said it would stay the application for a period of six months in order to allow the class representative to file more evidence and present a better blueprint for a future trial.

What is Facebook’s response?

The social media company responded that Dr. Gormsen’s lawsuit was “entirely without merit” and welcomed the Tribunal’s decision to not enforce the $3.7 billion lawsuit.

According to the transcript of the proceedings, Facebook has pointed out that its services and features provided its users with economic value. The company also said that it was wrong to assume that users’ losses made up Facebook’s profits.

“What we have here, therefore, is a methodology which simply assumes that there is a link between Facebook’s profits and the value to the consumer of their data but the only way that they can make that link is by ignoring these questions of economic value,” said Marie Demetriou on behalf of Facebook.

What will happen next?

For now, Meta has six months of reprieve as the Tribunal has suggested that Dr. Gormsen’s lawyers undertake a “root-and-branch re-evaluation” of their legal approach to calculate the losses suffered by Facebook users, rather than just “tinkering” with their strategy.

Through a spokesperson, Meta said that it was in favour of the decision and reiterated that Dr. Gormsen’s case lacked merit.

However, the legal proceedings are not formally concluded. If Dr. Gormsen uses the time to rebuild her case and methodology, the latter half of 2023 will see Facebook and the 45 million users locking horns again.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s antitrust case in the U.S. is ongoing. Across the Atlantic, this claim also saw users alleging that the social media giant used their personal information to preserve its power over the market.