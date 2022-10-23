  • Smartphone makers should be allowed to choose which of Google’s proprietary apps they want to install and should not be forced to pre-install the whole boquet.
  • The licensing of Play Store to manufacturers should not be linked with requirements to pre-install Google search services, Chrome browser, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail or any other Google apps
  • Google should allow users, during the initial device setup, to choose their default search engine for all search entry points etc.
  • Google shall not deny access to its Play Services APIs (which allows two programs to interact with each other) to disadvantage manufacturers, app developers and its existing or potential competitors. This, the Commission said, would ensure interoperability of apps between Google Android OS as well as alternate versions or forks of Android and by virtue of this remedy, the app developers would be able to port their apps easily onto Android forks.
  • Google should not offer any monetary/ other incentives to OEMs such as those given in revenue-sharing agreements for ensuring exclusivity for its search services.
  • Google shall not impose anti-fragmentation obligations on OEMs, which means those manufacturers using an alternate Android version should be able to get access to Google’s proprietary apps and vice versa.
  • Google shall not restrict un-installing of its pre-installed apps by the users.