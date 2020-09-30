Technology
30 September 2020 13:50 IST
Comments
Watch | Explained: Apple’s ‘Epic’ fight with Fortnite
Updated: 30 September 2020 13:51 IST
A video explaining Apple's battle with Fortnite-maker Epic Games after the iPhone-maker removed Fortnite from its App Store over policy violation
The Epic-Apple fight began on August 13 when Epic Games introduced an in-app payments system for Fortnite that violated Apple’s App Store Guidelines. Apple removed Fortnite from its App Stores and announced to revoke Epic's access to Apple's developer tools.
