Experts in Hyderabad discuss recent trends in cyber security and emerging technologies

A day-long seminar on the recent trends in cyber security, organised jointly by the C-DAC, Hyderabad, and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE), Andhra Pradesh, discussed emerging technologies, their applications and their impact on various industries.

The seminar, organised in a hybrid mode on September 23 (Monday), was attended by principals, faculty and students. APCCE Commissioner Pola Bhaskar presided over the conference, while Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, New Delhi, Additional Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar delivered a keynote address.

The speakers said the seminars aim to educate and engage participants on how technologies shape the future, encourage innovation, and address challenges such as security, ethics, and implementation strategies.

The speakers focussed on protecting data and systems from cyber threats, while emphasis was laid on recent trends in cyber threats and the importance of safeguarding digital infrastructure. They also talked about Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), uses of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in enhancing users’ experiences by creating immersive environments for education.

The emphasised on the importance of equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills to use digital tools safely and effectively in an increasingly digital world.

According to a press release, the APCCE will enter into an MoU with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

