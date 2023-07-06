ADVERTISEMENT

Experience Apple Vision Pro UI on Your Meta Quest Pro

July 06, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

Supernova Technologies has unveiled their own demo version of Apple’s “visionOS” that can run on Meta Quest Pro.

The Hindu Bureau

Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset in June. | Photo Credit: AP

Want to get a taste of Apple’s VisionPro now? If you own a Meta Quest Pro headset, you’re in luck! Users can now get a glimpse of what using visionOS on an actual headset might feel like, without needing to wait for a year and shelling out a hefty $3,500 for Apple’s Vision Pro.

Supernova Technologies has unveiled their demo version of “visionOS” that can run on one of Meta’s virtual reality headsets. While this alternative may not provide the exact experience as Apple’s offering, it serves as an accessible option for users looking to explore the functionalities of visionOS before it finally launches.

It is important to note that the demo version of visionOS developed by Supernova Technologies won’t be compatible with the Quest 2 or the upcoming Quest 3. This limitation arises from its reliance on Meta’s eye tracking feature, which is exclusively available on the Quest Pro hardware.

While it may be an interesting way to explore the visual aesthetics and controls resembling visionOS, the use of controllers to replicate air gestures for selection may disrupt the illusion of a truly immersive experience.

The demo visionOS experience is now available for everyone. and interested users can download Nova’s visionOS demo APK on GitHub and sideload the same on their Quest Pro headset.

For the unaware, Apple finally unveiled its Vision Pro headset in June, with plans for a U.S. launch in early 2024.

