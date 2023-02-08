ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Twitter privacy chief takes job at social media app BeReal

February 08, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

Damien Kieran, who was Twitter’s chief privacy officer, joined photo sharing app BeReal as its top lawyer

Reuters

File photo of the Twitter headquarters | Photo Credit: AP

Damien Kieran, who resigned as Twitter Inc.'s chief privacy officer in November after Elon Musk took over the social media giant, has joined photo sharing app-maker BeReal as its top lawyer.

Kieran started Monday as general counsel at Paris-based BeReal, he said in posts on LinkedIn and Twitter. "The product, the people, and the potential lured me in," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Kieran and BeReal, whose popular social media app prompts users to share a daily photo, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In addition to his role as chief privacy officer, Kieran was also vice president and deputy general counsel at Twitter before leaving in November, according to his LinkedIn account.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

He resigned along with other Twitter executives, including chief information security officer Lea Kissner and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty, two weeks after Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition and became CEO.

ALSO READ
Musk didn't defraud investors with 2018 Tesla tweets: jury

Musk fired Twitter's legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde in October. Other top lawyers, including deputy general counsel James Baker, have also been fired or resigned.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about its current legal staffing, and it is unclear how many lawyers remain. Several in-house lawyers have taken on new roles since November, according to LinkedIn updates.

Kieran joined Twitter in 2016. He previously worked as an associate at law firms Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Weil Gotshal & Manges and in the legal department at Alphabet Inc.'s Google, according to his LinkedIn account.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US