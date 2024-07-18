GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-OpenAI, Tesla engineer Andrej Karpathy starts AI education platform

Earlier in February this year, Karpathy announced his departure from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, marking the end of his second stint there

Published - July 18, 2024 04:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Former OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy announced that he will be starting an AI education platform called Eureka Labs.

FILE PHOTO: Former OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy announced that he will be starting an AI education platform called Eureka Labs. | Photo Credit: Reuters

On Tuesday, former OpenAI co-founder and computer scientist Andrej Karpathy announced that he will be starting an AI education platform called Eureka Labs. In a post shared on X, Karpathy said that while a teacher will be tailoring the course on the platform, they will be aided by an AI teaching assistant to guide students through the learning material. 

The startup’s first product is LLM101n, an undergraduate-level class that will help students train their own AI models. The AI system will “create, refine and illustrate little stories.” 

Earlier in February this year, Karpathy announced his departure from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, marking the end of his second stint there. Prior to working in OpenAI, Karpathy was the director of artificial intelligence at Tesla

He was also among the founding members of the AI firm in 2015. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Since quitting, he has been sharing YouTube tutorials around AI concepts which gained popularity. An instructional video of his on how to build an LLM from scratch has 4.5 million views currently. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / science (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.